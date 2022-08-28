DENVER — Head coach Kevin O'Connell wanted to see the best of the bottom of the Vikings roster, but they were unable to avoid the catastrophic plays during Saturday night's XX-XX preseason finale loss to the Broncos.

Quarterback Sean Mannion started and played the first half, leading the Vikings into Broncos territory on three of his five drives. But inside the two-minute warning before halftime, Mannion felt quick pressure and the ball ripped out of his hands by Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning, who returned it 17 yards for a touchdown and 17-7 lead.

Mannion, who finished 9 of 16 for 121 yards, was followed up by Kellen Mond and Nick Mullens in the second half. The Vikings rested 33 players — including 21 starters — as they went winless in O'Connell's first preseason. Minnesota has lost seven straight exhibitions, with the last win coming on Aug. 24, 2019 against Arizona.

Preseason wins weren't O'Connell's priority heading into the Sept. 11 regular season opener against the Packers. Health remained top of mind, especially as five players were evaluated on the field for injuries; four did not return in receiver Bisi Johnson (knee), defensive tackle T.Y. McGill (ankle), receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) and linebacker Troy Dye (foot).

Broncos running back Mike Boone, the former Vikings back, ran with purpose churning out 51 yards on seven touches in the first quarter. Boone shed safety Josh Metellus and linebacker Troy Dye on a 4-yard catch and run that set up an early Broncos fourth-down conversion.

O'Connell's first challenge as Vikings head coach put points on the board.

After running back Bryant Koback appeared to be stonewalled on a fourth-and-goal try, further review showed Koback crossed over in the goal-line collision and scored a touchdown for a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.

The Broncos quickly responded with a five-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, sparked by a 45-yard bomb from Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien to receiver Seth Williams with cornerback Kris Boyd trailing. Boyd earlier had back-to-back pass deflections to stall a Broncos drive in Vikings territory.

The roster needs to be trimmed to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. That means 27 roster moves are required. Up to 16 players may be re-signed onto the practice squad, which can be set Wednesday.

"Every single one of those conversations is difficult," O'Connell said. "You're telling them that they're not going to be a part of the initial 53. But it definitely does help ... for a lot of these guys to be told, 'Hey, you're still gonna be in this building.' Because I'd like to think a lot of our guys are hoping to stay in this building as opposed to go somewhere else."