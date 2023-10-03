Introduction: Host Michael Rand welcomes in Andrew Krammer from the Star Tribune to dissect film from the Vikings' first win of the season on Sunday. They improved to 1-3, but with questions still aplenty and Kansas City next on the schedule, did they really solve any of their problems on defense and offense?

18:00: Rand and his longtime friend Keith Richotte explore the idea of whether the Vikings are going to be bad enough to satisfy what should be their biggest mission this season: Gaining roster clarity and a top draft pick.

30:00: A tribute to former colleague Chris Snow, who died recently of complications from ALS at age 42

