Vikings are winning with -- not in spite of -- Sam Darnold midway through this surprise of a season

Holding onto the ball too long has been a recurring theme throughout the career of the 2018 third overall draft pick. He has also tried too many times this year to spin away from pressure, often increasing lost yardage on an inevitable sack. But the good has easily outweighed the bad with Darnold, whose hold on the job in training camp was tenuous until the season-ending knee injury to rookie J.J. McCarthy ended any mystery about who the starter would be.