Vikings are relieved Darnold has just a knee bruise and no damage after a late hit

By DAVE CAMPBELL

The Associated Press
September 23, 2024 at 7:03PM

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold has a bruised left knee from a late and low hit that sidelined him for one play, a relief to the undefeated Vikings after an MRI exam revealed no structure damage.

Darnold was hurt when Houston defensive end Danielle Hunter took him to the turf after a completion late in the third quarter on Sunday during Minnesota's 34-7 victory. Darnold, who is on a three-game winning streak for the first time as a starter since Carolina went 3-0 with him to begin the 2021 season, is not expected to miss any practice or game time.

''A little sore, but hoping Sam can have a normal week of preparation as we go through it,'' coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.

Hunter, who was picked for four Pro Bowls over eight seasons with the Vikings, was penalized for roughing the passer on the play. Though their home crowd booed, the Vikings weren't upset by it.

''Obviously he's a great player and not a dirty player whatsoever,'' Darnold said after the game.

With rookie J.J. McCarthy out for the year following surgery on his right knee to repair a torn meniscus, Nick Mullens is the primary backup to Darnold, who went 17 for 28 for 181 yards, four touchdowns and no turnovers against the Texans. He leads the NFL with eight TD passes.

The Vikings played Sunday without three regulars: wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) for the second straight game, linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (quadriceps, ankle) and outside linebacker Dallas Turner (knee). O'Connell said all three have a chance to be cleared to play this week at Green Bay.

DAVE CAMPBELL

The Associated Press

