Cornerback Akayleb Evans started 15 games for the 2023 Vikings, but he has played only three defensive snaps during this season’s 4-0 start.
Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans embracing new special teams roles after ‘tough’ move to sideline
Evans made a critical play in a new role last week at Green Bay, where he continued to watch the Vikings defense from the sideline after starting 15 games last season.
Evans, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick, said he is keeping his head up, embracing new roles on special teams — where he made a big fourth-quarter play last week in Green Bay — and cheering on the NFL’s fourth-ranked scoring defense from the sideline.
“It’s been tough,” Evans said Thursday. “But at the same time, it’s bittersweet because a lot of guys are doing well. You love to see that. So, take it for what it is. Learn from guys. There’s a lot of experience in the room. So, trying to put it in a positive way; growth for myself. I feel like I’ve been able to do that so far.”
Evans took first-team reps for much of the offseason as veteran newcomer Shaq Griffin nursed a hamstring injury. But the Vikings sought an upgrade in the Aug. 18 signing of Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and then Griffin healed up by the start of the season.
However, Evans has carved out a different lane on the punt team, where he has helped special teams coordinator Matt Daniels replace standout punt gunner NaJee Thompson, who underwent season-ending knee surgery after training camp.
“It was a huge loss going into the season not having NaJee,” Daniels said. “But you look at what Jay Ward and Akayleb have been able to do as a collective effort has been really, really good. Especially when you look at the tackle Akayleb ended up having versus [Keisean] Nixon on that very last punt.”
Evans and Ward have paired together to lead one of the NFL’s best punt coverage teams through four games. The Vikings have given up only 6 yards on six returns, including a 1-yard return by Nixon in the fourth quarter of last week’s victory at Green Bay.
Evans avoided two blockers before corralling Nixon when the Vikings led 31-22 with under five minutes left.
“It was a big moment,” said Evans, who returned to Thursday’s practice after missing Wednesday due to an illness. “Glad I was able to make that play, and I look forward to making more.”
Pace, Rodgers upgraded to full go
Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. appears ready to rejoin the lineup after being upgraded to a full participant in Thursday’s practice. Pace returned to practice this week following a two-game absence because of an ankle injury suffered in a Sept. 19 practice. Quarterback Sam Darnold remains on the injury report with a left knee bruise, but he didn’t miss any practice reps.
Receiver Brandon Powell (chest) and tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) were limited.
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) was also upgraded to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday. But right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), who missed last week’s Jets loss when the Broncos sacked Rodgers five times, has been ruled out for Sunday, and starting guard Alijah Vera-Tucker was added to the injury report because of a new ankle issue.
Next stop: London
The Vikings were scheduled to depart for London on Thursday evening and arrive Friday morning around 8 a.m. local time. This is the organization’s fourth trip overseas since 2013 and the second under coach Kevin O’Connell after the Vikings beat the Saints two years ago at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Under O’Connell, the Vikings have opted for the quickest trips possible. For the flight, players are offered sleep aids like melatonin and screen time is discouraged. The team preaches sleep because players will deplane Friday morning and head immediately into a work day.
“Friday is always a tough day,” O’Connell said. “Then we can get them some rest that night, and then they might be still feeling it a little bit Saturday. Light exposure, sleep, making sure when we’re working we’re up and we’re totally present. Then normally guys feel pretty darn good come Sunday.”
This is the third London trip for ninth-year fullback C.J. Ham, who said this will be his favorite trip because the team is staying overnight Sunday, enabling players and their families to go out after the game since they will be heading into a bye week.
Tonyan up, Gaskin down
The Vikings promoted tight end Robert Tonyan from the practice squad on Thursday and released running back Myles Gaskin to make room on the 53-man roster. Tonyan, the former Packers and Bears tight end, will likely be active for his third consecutive game Sunday as the third option behind Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt.
Tonyan has been replacing third-year tight end Nick Muse, who is on injured reserve. Muse said Thursday that he fractured his left hand during a first-quarter block in the Sept. 15 victory over the 49ers. He continued playing, recovered the onside kick in the fourth quarter, and said he didn’t know his hand was fractured until X-rays the next day.
Gaskin, the sixth-year veteran who has been the team’s No. 3 running back and averaged 20 yards on three kick returns over the past two weeks, was signed to the practice squad later Thursday. The team can elevate him one more time this season.
