The Vikings activated Armon Watts off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, just two days after the second-year nose tackle was quarantined.

The move leaves three Vikings players on the COVID list in guard Tyler Higby, tackle Oli Udoh and linebacker Cameron Smith. Watts’ short stay indicates he was cleared as part of contact tracing, having been close to an infected person, or had a false positive.

Watts rejoins the team during an eight-day strength and conditioning period before practices can begin Aug. 12; pads are allowed starting Aug. 17. He’ll compete for playing time vacated by expected starter Michael Pierce opting out due to health concerns.

The Vikings waived receiver Bralon Addison, dropping the active roster back to 80 players — the limit allowed inside NFL facilities at once.