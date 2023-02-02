More from Star Tribune
Business
Best Buy closing Shakopee store
The electronic retailer also will convert Blaine store into an outlet.
West Metro
Wanna drive a Zamboni? Short on drivers, Edina willing to train
The popular ice rink has failed to fill its schedule of shifts this winter, owing to the labor shortage.
Local
Richfield school shooter pleads guilty to killing 15-year-old student
The plea is for unintentional murder and intentional assault for shooting another student in the chest.
www.startribune.com
Vigil honors anniversary of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice's death
Cortez Rice, the father of Jahmari Rice, spoke at a vigil and balloon release for the anniversary of Jahmari's death near a school in Richfield.
Colleges
Reusse: Sertich full of hockey memories and Iron Range pride while he fights cancer
It's easy to trace the success of Minnesota Duluth hockey back to Mike Sertich, still full of pride for the North Country.