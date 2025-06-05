Vigil held for victims of Boulder firebombing attack as suspect's family fights deportation

BOULDER, Colo. — Hundreds of people squeezed into the Jewish Community Center in Boulder, Colorado, for a vigil that featured prayer, singing and emotional testimony from a victim and witnesses of the firebombing attack in the city's downtown, while a federal judge has blocked the deportation of the suspect's family.
Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, has been charged with a federal hate crime and state counts of attempted murder in Sunday's attack on a group demonstrating for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza. He is being held in a county jail on a $10 million cash bond and is scheduled to make an appearance in state court on Thursday.
Witnesses say Soliman threw two Molotov cocktails at the group and authorities say he confessed to the attack that injured 15 people.
Rachelle Halpern, who has been walking with the group since 2023, said during Wednesday evening's vigil that she remembers thinking it was strange to see a man with a canister looking like he was going to spray pesticide on the grass. Then she heard a crash and screams and saw flames around her feet.
''A woman stood one foot behind me, engulfed in flames from head to toe, lying on the ground with her husband,'' she said. ''People immediately, three or four men immediately rushed to her to smother the flames.''
Her description prompted murmurs from the audience members. One woman's head dropped into her hands.
''I heard a loud noise, and the back of my legs burning, and don't remember those next few moments,'' said a victim, who didn't want to be identified and spoke off camera, over the event's speakers. ''Even as I was watching it unfold before my eyes, even then, it didn't seem real.''
Defendant's family investigated