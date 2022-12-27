More from Star Tribune
Vigil held for Stillwater college student
A vigil was held Monday night, December 26, 2022 on the plaza next to the lift bridge in Stillwater to honor the memory of 20-year-old college student George Musser. His body was found Sunday after going missing the day before.
Wolves
In battle of depleted rosters, Wolves fall short in 113-110 loss to Miami
Anthony Edwards scored 29 points to lead six Wolves in double figures, but their rally came up short on a Jaden McDaniels turnover in the waning seconds in Miami.
East Metro
500 turn out to mourn Stillwater man who went missing on Christmas Eve
Imagining her son in the last hours of his life breaks Nancy Musser's heart "every five minutes," she told a crowd of mourners Monday night.…
Vikings
Suddenly, a Vikings-Packers rematch with meaning
Green Bay has won three in a row to stay in the NFC playoff chase, while the Vikings won the NFC North title.
High Schools
Injuries reveal plenty about Metro Top 10 girls basketball teams
Hopkins keeps cruising with Taylor Woodson out; Minnetonka slows with Tori McKinney sitting.