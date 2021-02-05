The Traveler Dave Marsh of Mahtomedi

The near-ghost town of Owanka, S.D., population 2, may look familiar because the location is making a return appearance here. A 2014 Viewfinders photo, shot by John Piepkorn of Minnetonka, intrigued Marsh so much that he made his own stop there. He had headed west with a friend who wanted to learn to take landscape photos with a new camera. "I told him about this location that I had read about in Viewfinders. We looked it up on our road atlas and realized it was close to Wall, S.D., where we were staying the first night," he wrote in an e-mail. "The town currently has an old house, old truck, grain elevator and two residents." They deemed the 15- to 20-minute drive off the interstate worthwhile. This photo — which blends two exposures, one for the truck interior and a second for the background — proves it.

