Vietnam and Thailand upgrade relations to strategic partnership

The Associated Press
May 16, 2025 at 11:10AM

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam and Thailand have upgraded their ties to strategic partnership, state media said Friday.

Vietnam now treats Thailand the same way as it does the U.S., China and Russia, its main strategic partners.

The announcement was made after Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's visit to Hanoi and meeting with her Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh.

The closer ties aims to enhance political, defense and security cooperation, boost trade to $25 billion and increase tourism and green energy cooperation, state media said.

ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL

The Associated Press

