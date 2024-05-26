DETROIT — Matt Vierling homered twice, including a tiebreaking, three-run drive off Jordan Romano in the ninth inning that gave Detroit a wild 14-11 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday after the Tigers wasted a five-run lead and recovered from a two-run deficit.

Vierling had four hits and tied career highs with two homers and four RBIs.

''My brother and I in the back yard, we'd always be doing situations like that,'' Vierling said. ''It's kind of cool when it actually happens.''

Carson Kelly hit a three-run homer and Spencer Torkelson hit a solo shot for Detroit, which led 5-0 after three innings, 8-3 after five and 9-5 after six. The Tigers set a season high for runs and tied their high with 17 hits.

Torkelson had three hits and scored three runs.

''He's really easy to root for,'' Torkelson said of Vierling. ''To see him come through, we had all the faith in the world and confidence he'd get the job done there. That's exactly what he did.''

Toronto's Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered in the seventh off Tyler Holton, and the Blue Jays took an 11-9 lead with a five-run eighth when Bo Bichette hit a two-run single off Jason Foley and Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer.

Toronto manager John Schneider drew some consolation by the way his team kept fighting back.

''It's easy to kind of quit after that and the guys did the exact opposite,'' he said. ''Chipped away and came back with huge hits from Bo and Varsh."

Mark Canha tied the score with a two-run single against Yimi García in the bottom half, his third hit.

Vierling, who hit a solo homer in the fifth off Zach Pop, drove a full-count slider from Romano (1-2) over the left-field wall for his first big league walk-off hit. A two-time All-Star, Romano has allowed three homers this year, half his total last season.

''I was ready for that pitch that he threw me 3-2,'' Vierling said. ''I was kind of looking for it 2-2, as well, but it was low and I was able to check my swing enough. The next pitch was the same pitch, just a little more up.''

Mason Englert (1-0) pitched a hitless ninth for the Tigers (26-27), who won the last three games of a four-game series against the last-place Blue Jays (23-29).

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had his second four-hit game of the season for the Blue Jays.

Detroit starter Casey Mize gave up three runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Toronto's Yusei Kikuchi allowed five runs and eight hits in three innings. Mize and Kikuchi are 0-3 each in their six starts.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Chris Bassitt (4-6, 4.39 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal (6-1, 2.25 ERA) will start the opener of a two-game home series against Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

