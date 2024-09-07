Vientos hits second 2-run homer in 10th to lift Mets over Reds 6-4 for 8th straight win

Mets: 2B Jeff McNeil was removed for a pinch hitter in the sixth, one inning after getting hit by a 74 mph curveball. McNeil appeared to get plunked on his protective padding, but the team announced he exited with a bruised right wrist and will undergo testing Saturday. ... RHP Kodai Senga (strained left calf) will throw another bullpen Saturday. Senga threw 25 pitches in his first bullpen session Wednesday and hopes to return from the 60-day injured list when eligible Sept. 25. … Martinez was back in the lineup at DH after being reinstated from the paternity list on the off day Thursday. He missed a three-game sweep of Boston from Monday to Wednesday.