Which quarterback would you rather have: Sam Darnold or Kirk Cousins?
On the Daily Delivery debate, host Michael Rand and columnist La Velle E. Neal III dug into this question: Even if money wasn’t an issue and they were both making the same amount, would you rather have Sam Darnold or Kirk Cousins on the Vikings?
September 19, 2024 at 5:38PM
Minnesota’s star receiver said his injured quad “feels great” and he’s looking forward to a matchup with his former LSU teammate, Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.