Video shows doctor with measles treating kids. RFK Jr later praised him as an ‘extraordinary' healer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Texas doctor who has been treating children in a measles outbreak was shown on video with a measles rash on his face in a clinic a week before Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. met him and praised him as an ''extraordinary'' healer.
Dr. Ben Edwards appeared in the video posted March 31 by the anti-vaccine group Kennedy once led, Children's Health Defense. In it, Edwards appears wearing scrubs and talking with parents and children in a makeshift clinic he set up in Seminole, Texas, ground zero of the outbreak that has sickened hundreds of people and killed three, including two children.
Edwards is asked whether he had measles, and he responded, ''Yes,'' then said his infection started the day before the video was recorded.
''Yesterday was pretty achy. Little mild fever. Spots came in the afternoon. Today, I woke up feeling good,'' Edwards said in the video.
Measles is most contagious for about four days before and four days after the rash appears and is one of the world's most contagious diseases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doctors and public health experts said Edwards' decision to go into the clinic put children, their parents and their community at risk because he could have spread it to others. They said there was no scenario in which Edwards' conduct would be reasonable.
Kennedy met with Edwards about a week after the video was posted by Children's Health Defense, the group Kennedy led for years until December. In an April 6 post on X, Kennedy said he ''visited with these two extraordinary healers,'' including Edwards and another doctor, and praised their use of two unproven treatments for measles.
Even as measles has exploded in Texas and spread across the country, Kennedy, the nation's top health official, has declined to consistently and forcefully encourage people to vaccinate their children and remind them that the vaccine is safe. Kennedy's post drawing attention to Edwards is inappropriate but unsurprising given Kennedy's record, said Dr. Craig Spencer, a medical doctor who is also a professor at the Brown University School of Public Health.
"I think is unfortunately perfectly on-brand for how he thinks that medicine should be practiced," Spencer said. "And that is what makes me remarkably uncomfortable and extremely concerned and scared for the next three-and-a-half years.''