Video production company Leedrick Studios has opened an office in Hibbing, Minn.
The company, which has provided video services for years, now has the space to offer studio rentals, makeup/wardrobe rooms and parking. Services include educational and commercial videos, a sound stage, podcast audio and video facilities, social media, internal communications and photography.
Leedrick, whose clients have included Keller Williams, Essentia Health and Earth Rider Brewery, also provides assistance with crews, editing and other related needs. For more information, visit leedrick.com.
