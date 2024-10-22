News & Politics

Video game lounge coming to MSP early next year

The new gaming hub is expected to open in January in concourse D.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 22, 2024 at 3:34PM
Gameway Inc. has been approved to build a video game lounge in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Gamers will soon have a space to escape to a virtual world for a bit at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, now that the Metropolitan Airports Commission has approved a lease for the company Gameway Inc. to build a new lounge in the airport.

The lounge, first reported by Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal, received final approval on Monday for a 10-year lease in concourse D. It’s expected to be open in January 2025.

Gameway specializes in offering video gaming hubs in airports, and has lounges open at airports in Los Angeles, Charlotte, Dallas and Houston.

The space is about 3,000 square feet, and would include cushioned seating for casual gaming, competitive e-sports gaming, virtual reality consoles, “privacy business pods” and high-speed internet, according to the proposal laid out on Oct. 7.

The Airports Commission had also considered awarding the space to another company, Gate Escape, but instead went with Gameway, said Anne Saxton, the commission’s interim director of concessions and business development, at the Oct. 7 meeting. Gameway is based in Tigard, Ore.

about the writer

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More
Elections

Russia is behind viral disinformation targeting Walz, intelligence official says

card image

Groups in Russia created and helped spread viral disinformation targeting Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, a senior U.S. intelligence official said Tuesday.

Twin Cities

What’s at stake in Minneapolis school board races? Prompt action likely amid financial struggles

card image
News & Politics

U of M postpones Anthony Fauci lecture after pro-Palestinian protesters occupy building

card image