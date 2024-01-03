Law enforcement has identified and charged the pickup truck driver they say nearly ran a student getting off a school bus two weeks ago in east-central Minnesota.

Now they just need to find her.

Brianna C. Johnson, 28, of Willow River, Minn., was charged Tuesday in Pine County District Court with failing to obey a school bus' signal arm, a gross misdemeanor, and a misdemeanor for reckless driving in connection with her swerving around a stopped van and zipping past the bus.

Video from a bus-mounted camera provided by the Willow River School District to the Sheriff's Office showed one student exiting the bus on County Road 41 and walking calmly across the opposite lane to safety, but a second student had to make a mad dash to the other side as the pickup swerved onto the shoulder and nearly went in a ditch as it bore down on the child.

All this happened as the bus' stop arm and red flashing lights were activated, the video revealed.

A warrant has been issued for Johnson's arrest.

The driver of the van told law enforcement that he tried to follow the fleeing motorist, the criminal complaint read, but he lost the pickup despite reaching 70 miles per hour and gave up the chase because he had children with him.

Johnson had borrowed the pickup from a man she knew to go to a store because hers had broken down, the charges noted. However, she never returned the truck to the man, the charges continued.