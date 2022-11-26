JONESBORO, Ark. — Kimani Vidal ran for 208 yards and four touchdowns and Troy beat Arkansas State 48-19 on Saturday to advance to the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

Troy's ninth straight win gave them a tie for the West Division title with South Alabama but with the Trojans' victory over the Jaguars in October, Troy will host Coastal Carolina.

Vidal put Troy (10-2, 7-1) up 20-19 to start the fourth quarter on a 7-yard run that was set up by Gunnar Watson's 56-yard pass to RaJae' Johnson over the middle.

On the Red Wolves' ensuing possession, Reddy Steward snagged his first of his two interceptions and raced for a 67-yard score and a 27-19 lead. Vidal added 12- and 39-yard scores and the Trojans went on to put up 34 points in the final quarter.

Vidal went over 200 yards for the second straight game and eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season.

Watson threw for 141 yards with a TD and an interception. Johnson had three catches for 101 yards. Troy outgained Arkansas State 409-259, 268 of Troy's yards on the ground.

James Blackman was 20-of-35 passing for 220 yards and scored on a 30-yard scramble. The Red Wolves (3-9, 1-7) rushed for just 38 yards, the eighth Troy opponent to be held under 100 on the ground.

