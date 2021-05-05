More from Star Tribune
Politics
Legislators pushing for Minnesota office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives
The office would collect data on why a staggering number of Native women go missing or are murdered.
Victory gardens for the 21st century
Edina author advocates integration of traditional gardening in soil and year-round hydroponic gardening in water.
Weather
Evening forecast: Showers ending; overnight low in 30s
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Politics
Liz Cheney clings to GOP post as Trump endorses replacement
No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney was clinging to her post Wednesday as party leaders lined up behind an heir apparent, signaling that fallout over her clashes with former President Donald Trump was becoming too much for her to overcome.
Coronavirus
Variants threaten rollback of Minnesota's COVID restrictions
Governor to call for three-phase reduction in Minnesota's remaining COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including the mask mandate.