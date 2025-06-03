Victoria's Secret says it will postpone earnings report after recent security breach

NEW YORK — Victoria's Secret is postponing the release of its quarterly earnings following a security breach that disrupted the popular lingerie brand's corporate operations and led it to take down its U.S. shopping site for several days last week.
In a Tuesday update, Victoria's Secret said it first detected a "security incident involving its information technology systems'' on May 24 — and immediately turned to response protocols in effects ''to contain and eradicate unauthorized network access,'' which included engaging with third-party experts.
The Ohio-based retailer added that it temporarily shut down corporate systems and its retail website on May 26 ''as a precaution.'' The Victoria's Secret website in the U.S. stayed dark for several days after, sparking prolonged frustration among shoppers. It wasn't back online until late Thursday.
While not directly confirmed by Victoria's Secret, the incident bore hallmarks of a cyberattack involving ransomware. Analysts note that more and more retailers are facing these kinds of attacks today — and pointed to the reach and length of disruptions impacting Victoria's Secret's operations.
Beyond its website, some in-store services at Victoria's Secret namesake and Pink-branded locations were also shut down due to breach. But on Tuesday, the company said most of those functions had since been restored.
Victoria's Secret also said Tuesday that it's still working to fully restore access to its corporate systems, which is why it's delaying its first-quarter earnings — noting that the process has ''prevented employees from accessing certain systems and information'' needed to finalize and release the financial report.
Still, the company shared some preliminary results. For its first quarter of 2025, which ended May 3, Victoria's Secret now expects to report $1.35 billion in net sales and an adjusted operating income of $32 million, exceeding previously-issued guidance. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect sales of about $1.33 billion, on average.
Victoria's Secret did not immediately share a new date for the release of its first quarter earnings.