SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will miss Tuesday's game against Milwaukee with a sore right ankle, delaying his first-ever matchup with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

San Antonio ruled Wembanyama out Monday, a day after he had 17 points and 13 rebounds in 31 minutes in a 146-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, had been looking forward to playing against Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP.

''Probably one of the players I have studied the most,'' Wembanyama said Sunday. ''I love the way he is playing, because he is always aggressive, and he is scary for his opponents. I am really trying to take a lot of examples from him, and I am very excited to play against the Bucks. It is going to be very, very interesting.''

Wembanyama has played in three games since rolling his right ankle on Dec. 12 against Houston. Tuesday's game will be the second he has missed this season.

Wembanyama's double-double against New Orleans was the 19-year-old's eighth consecutive, surpassing the previous record of seven straight by a teenager set by Dwight Howard in 2005.

Wembanyama is averaging 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2.7 assists. He has been one of the few bright spots for San Antonio, which enters Tuesday's game having lost 19 of 20.

