Victor Wembanyama lived up to all the hype as an NBA rookie. In Year 2, the Spurs star wants more

If San Antonio is going to get back into the playoff mix this season, Wembanyama will have to be one of the biggest reasons why. Still officially listed at 7-foot-3 by the Spurs — he looks at least a couple of inches taller, though he says he hasn't grown — Wembanyama knows all eyes are on him this season, even though there probably isn't anybody in the NBA that can look him eye to eye. He was the unanimous rookie of the year and the runner-up in the defensive player of the year balloting after averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, a league-best 3.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game last season.