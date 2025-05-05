Victor Scott II robs Juan Soto, has go-ahead double as Cardinals beat Mets 5-4 to sweep twinbill

ST. LOUIS — Victor Scott II robbed Juan Soto of a three-run homer and later hit a tiebreaking double, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to 5-4 victory over the New York Mets for a doubleheader sweep on Sunday night.
The Cardinals won the opener 6-5.
The nightcap was tied at 4-all in the fourth inning when Soto drove a fastball to straightaway center. Scott ran back to the wall and leaped, and his glove was over the fence when he snatched the ball, preventing it from landing on the grass.
In the sixth, Scott's two-out double off Max Kranick (2-1) scored Yohel Pozo from first base.
Coming off two of three losses to Arizona, the NL East-leading Mets have dropped consecutive series for the first time this year.
Alec Burleson hit a two-run homer and rookie Michael McGreevy pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Cardinals.
McGreevy (1-0) was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Memphis. He struck out five and gave up one hit and one walk in first appearance in the majors this season. Last year, McGreevy went 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA in four appearances, three of them starts.
Mets starter Tylor Megill allowed four runs in five innings.