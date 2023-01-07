PHOENIX — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night.

The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17.

The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairly tight. Oladipo — who shot 7 of 10 from the field and 4 of 6 on 3-pointers — made a 3 with 1:36 left to put the Heat up 102-92.

Jimmy Butler added 20 points for the Heat, and Max Strus had 19. Adebayo shot 10 of 15 from the field.

The banged-up Suns were already without several key players because of injuries, including three-time All-Star Devin Booker (groin strain), Cam Johnson (knee) and Cam Payne (foot). They got more bad news Friday when veteran point guard Chris Paul left in the second quarter with right hip soreness.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Torrey Craig added 17 points.

The Heat also were missing a few pieces, including high-scoring guard Tyler Herro, who was out because of back spasms.

Oladipo banked home a half-court shot at the end of the first quarter to give the Heat a 30-23 advantage. Miami kept its advantage through most of the second quarter and led 51-46 at halftime.

Oladipo had another buzzer beater at the end of the third quarter, making a driving layup to push the Heat ahead 78-73.

TIP-INS

Heat: Herro, Caleb Martin (quad strain) and Duncan Robinson (finger) were among six players who were out.

Suns: Paul had five points on 2-of-3 shooting in 12 minutes.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Suns: Host Cleveland on Sunday night.

