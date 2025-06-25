Victor Eklund's persistence won out, as he and Swedish teammate Anton Frondell enter NHL draft

Yes, Boston College center James Hagens has seen the ''Bring Hagens Home'' bumper stickers when back home on Long Island. ''It was pretty funny, gives you a good smile,'' said Hagens, who grew up an Islanders fan. As for whether he made eye contact with the person in the car with the sticker, central scouting's top-ranked U.S.-born prospect laughed and said: ''Nah, I just tried to put my head down as he drove by.'' ... Since 2015, 11 U.S.-born players have been selected among the top-five picks, including Auston Matthews (2016) and Jack Hughes (2019) going No. 1. ... Among mother-son hockey connections, Arizona State forward Cullen Potter's mother Jenny was a four-time U.S. Olympian. She was a member of the 1998 gold medal-winning squad, and holds the U.S. record with 32 career points in Olympic competition — five more than Hilary Knight, who is set to make her fifth Olympic appearance in February.