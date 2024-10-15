Victims of Maine's deadliest shooting start process of suing the Army

In September 2023, when Card threatened to ''shoot up'' an armory and his friend warned of "a mass shooting,'' the Army failed to provide critical background about two doctors recommending that Card not have access to weapons when it requested that local law enforcement officers check on his well being. Card's commanding officer even downplayed the threat by undercutting the credibility of the soldier who issued the warning, and by declining to share all information at his disposal, the claims said.