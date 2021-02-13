Three men from the St. Paul area died Friday morning when a car and a transit bus collided on a rural Chisago County road and both vehicles caught fire, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred about 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Rush Point Drive and Clover Trail in Nessel Township. Firefighters put out the flames. Three men were found deceased in the car, said Capt. Derek Anklan.

The victims' names have not been released, but the Sheriff's Office said Friday evening that the men were from the St. Paul area. Their names will be released after identifications are made using medical records.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the bus driver or if anybody else was on the bus. Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

