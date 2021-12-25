A person who died in a residential fire in St. Paul on Dec. 22 has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office.
Paul Arthur Haston, 50, of 1762 Englewood Av., died of smoke inhalation, according to the Medical Examiner's report.
The St. Paul Fire Department said crews were alerted by a 911 caller Wednesday morning to a fire in an upstairs unit of a fourplex about two blocks west of Hamline University. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.
St. Paul fire officials said the blaze, the city's fourth fire-related fatality this year and second this month, was not suspicious.
