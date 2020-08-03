MADISON, Wis. — Madison police confirmed Monday the man in custody for the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in Madison is her father.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as Addrianna Christianson. She was killed at a southwest side home last Thursday night and another person was injured.

Travis Christianson, 44, has been booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree homicide and first-degree attempted homicide.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Christianson could make an initial appearance in court Monday.

Officers arrested Christianson at the scene. Police say he was tasered when he walked out of the house toward an officer.

The person who was injured, who has not been identified, has been released from the hospital, police said.