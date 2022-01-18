DULUTH, Minn. — Police have identified the man who was killed in an altercation in Duluth last weekend.
Officers were dispatched to a medical call shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday where they found 42-year-old Ryan Roessler unconscious on the floor. Roessler was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police statement.
Police learned the victim had been involved in a physical fight with the suspect, who was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The suspect was later transferred to the Public Safety Building where he damaged an interrogation room, officials said.
The 46-year-old man is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a possible charge of first-degree manslaughter.
