Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by a woman during a domestic dispute in Minneapolis’ South Side on Friday.

Wesley Michael May, 23, of Minneapolis, died from a gunshot wound to the neck and chest, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

His death marked the city’s 79th homicide this year.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 3114 E. 58th St., just off Hwy. 62, shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. There they found May suffering from a gunshot wound; he died at the scene, police said.

Investigators arrested a 24-year-old woman who was later booked into the Hennepin County jail on probable cause murder charges.

Police believe she was in a relationship with the victim. Jail records indicate she lived in the two-story apartment complex.

The woman has no violent criminal history. Her Facebook page says she works as a security guard.