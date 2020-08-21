Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign appearance in Duluth next Friday, Aug. 28, the Trump presidential campaign announced Friday.

Pence will also speak in Traverse City, Mich., that day, the campaign said..

“Only President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will defend American workers against the socialist agenda of the Democrat Party,” the campaign said in a news release announcing Pence’s visit.

Pence will speak at a “Workers for Trump” event at the Duluth Port Authority’s sprawling Clure Public Marine Terminal around noon. Doors to the venue will open at 10:30 a.m. and close to newcomers at noon, the campaign said.

The event is open to the public, but registration is required. The online signup site warns, “In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; Clure Public Marine Terminal; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”

The campaign did not say whether Pence will speak indoors or outdoors. Minnesota requires masks in all indoor places.

Pence also will speak in Traverse City at 4:30 p.m. that day.

STAFF REPORT