MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Thursday, which would be her third visit to the city since taking office.
The White House said on Monday that Harris plans to deliver remarks at the Democratic Attorneys General Association conference. She is also slated to meet with local Latino leaders.
The Harris visit comes just over two weeks after President Joe Biden came to Milwaukee to speak at a Labor Day festival. Harris was also in Milwaukee in January to push for the replacement of lead pipes and in May 2021 where she toured the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and hosted a round table discussion on investing in infrastructure.
