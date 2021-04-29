MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday to tout President Joe Biden's economic development agenda.
The White House announced the visit just before Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night detailing his "Build Back Better" economic agenda. No details about the trip were immediately announced.
It will be Harris' first trip to Wisconsin as vice president. Biden, who narrowly won the state in November, was in Milwaukee in February to tape a CNN town hall.
Harris has been traveling across the country in recent weeks, including stops in Baltimore, Chicago and Cincinnati.
