Via porn, gore and ultra-violence, extremist groups are sinking hooks online into the very young

PARIS — After his arrest, the boy's mother was stunned to discover that her 12-year-old had been learning how to kill and gorging on videos of decapitation and torture so gruesome they made even case-hardened French court officials look away. The mother told criminal investigators that she'd thought her son had been playing video games and doing homework during the hours he spent in his room.
The child's descent into the internet's darkest recesses started innocently enough, with online searches about Islam after an aunt gave him a Quran as a gift, says the boy's lawyer. From there, more searching, automated algorithms that steer users' online experiences and the boy's curiosity ultimately led him to encrypted chats and ultraviolent propaganda pumped out by Islamic State militants and other extremist groups that are worming their way via apps, video gaming and social media into the minds of the very young.
Paul-Edouard Lallois, the French prosecutor who secured the boy's conviction on two terror-related charges last August, says the thousands of images and other extreme content that the child viewed so warped his understanding of the world and of right and wrong that "it will take years and years of work to enable this kid to recover normal bearings.''
The prosecutor believes that left unstopped, the boy was on a trajectory to possibly becoming a ''completely dehumanized soldier'' who risked joining the ranks of digitally radicalized teenagers in France and beyond who are hatching terror plots and expressing support for extremism. The huge library of violent content, several terabytes of data, that the boy amassed included video tutorials on bomb-making, the prosecutor said.
''It is possible to completely upend the mental bearings of such a young child,'' he said. "Do that for a few years and, even before he has turned 18, he's already capable of, yes, committing an attack and the worst things with just a knife.''
An emerging global threat
Across Europe and further afield, the picture is similar: Counterterrorism agencies are grappling with a new generation of attackers, plotters and acolytes of extremism who are younger than ever and have fed on ultraviolent and potentially radicalizing content largely behind their screens. Some are appearing on police radars only when it's already too late — with knife in hand, as they're carrying out an attack.
Olivier Christen, France's national anti-terrorism prosecutor who handles the country's most serious terror investigations, has a firsthand view of the surging threat. His unit handed terror-related preliminary charges to just two minors in 2022. That number leapt to 15 in 2023 and again last year, to 19.