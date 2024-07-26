WASHINGTON — Veterans have lobbied for MDMA as a potential PTSD treatment, but it may not be enough to save FDA application.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
Nation Harris says she's ready to debate Trump and accuses him of 'backpedaling' from Sept. 10 faceoff
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
Nation Harris says she's ready to debate Trump and accuses him of 'backpedaling' from Sept. 10 faceoff
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune