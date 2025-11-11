Klobuchar & retired general: Afghan allies sacrificed alongside our troops

As senior leaders, one in Congress and the other previously in uniform, we both have witnessed the nobility and selflessness of those who have answered the call and served our nation in its time of need. As another Veterans Day arrives, we come together to honor the men and women who defended our nation. Their service, often quiet and unheralded, forms the foundation of our freedom. The highest duty of any American is to step forward for their fellow citizens and do the nation’s bidding, often at extreme risk and with little personal reward.