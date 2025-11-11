Commentaries

Klobuchar & retired general: Afghan allies sacrificed alongside our troops

We must keep our promise to them.

November 11, 2025 at 10:59AM
"Across America and around the world, Afghan families who supported America’s mission and stood by our troops are still in limbo, facing uncertain futures," the writers say. Above, Afghan evacuees wait to board a plane headed to the U.S. in 2021 at the Sigonella NATO Airbase in Italy. (Giuseppe Distefano/The Associated Press)

As senior leaders, one in Congress and the other previously in uniform, we both have witnessed the nobility and selflessness of those who have answered the call and served our nation in its time of need. As another Veterans Day arrives, we come together to honor the men and women who defended our nation. Their service, often quiet and unheralded, forms the foundation of our freedom. The highest duty of any American is to step forward for their fellow citizens and do the nation’s bidding, often at extreme risk and with little personal reward.

Yet remembrance must go beyond words; it must inspire action to fulfill the promises we owe to our veterans and those who supported them on the battlefield.

America’s longest war spanned two decades and four presidential administrations. In Afghanistan, 2,461 U.S. service members lost their lives and more than 20,000 were wounded. Thousands more carry the silent burden of unseen injuries and wounds that they contend with every day of their lives. This Veterans Day, we honor all who have served in uniform, whether in Afghanistan or elsewhere.

As we continue our efforts, we must also honor the Afghan allies who stood with us. One such inspiring group is the Afghan Female Tactical Platoon, comprising approximately 50 Afghan women who defied cultural norms and overcame tremendous obstacles and doubts to support not only us but also their own citizens. They served us and their nation on the front lines of combat, and in doing so redefined our understanding of what it means to serve. Fortunately, many of these women were included in the 2021 evacuation.

However, across America and around the world, Afghan families who supported America’s mission and stood by our troops are still in limbo, facing uncertain futures. These include interpreters who translated for our soldiers and diplomats, drivers who braved roadside bombs to deliver supplies, and engineers and medics who served alongside us.

They risked everything — often at great personal expense to themselves and their families — to further America’s mission. And the U.S. promised not to forget them.

Yet four years after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, many of these wartime allies who resettled in the United States still live under a temporary status that does not offer long-term certainty. Others remain stuck in backlogs for permanent residency.

We can do better. Our country and state have historically welcomed wartime allies, including after the Vietnam War ended. After Saigon fell 50 years ago, Minnesotans embraced tens of thousands of Hmong, Lao and other Southeast Asian allies who supported our troops. Fifty years later, we know what became of them — they became teachers, police officers, farmers, bakers, nurses, doctors, builders and inventors. They started families, launched businesses, enriched our communities and strengthened this country.

If given the chance, our Afghan allies will step up and do the same. But for too many, America’s promise of a new beginning has still not been fulfilled.

Congress has an opportunity to pass bipartisan legislation to establish a clear pathway for Afghans evacuated to the U.S. to apply for permanent legal residency. The Fulfilling Promises to Afghan Allies Act — led by Sen. Klobuchar — requires applicants to go through vetting as rigorous as the process they would face if they came to the U.S. as refugees, which eight former Trump and George W. Bush administration national security officials called the “ ‘gold standard’ of vetting.” Those who meet the requirements would gain the legal certainty to rebuild their lives here and pursue citizenship in the future.

The coalition of four Republican and four Democratic senators supporting these reforms may not agree on everything. Still, they recognize the need for a smart legal pathway that strengthens vetting and helps our allies become lasting contributors to our society.

Many veterans are also among the strongest supporters of our Afghan allies. This legislation is supported by organizations such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, among others. They understand that honoring our Afghan allies is also about honoring American veterans, because their mission, often their lives, depended on that cooperation. They want to make sure that their allies’ sacrifice and loyalty are recognized.

As we observe this Veterans Day, let’s remember Minnesota’s proud tradition of welcoming our wartime allies and calling them our neighbors. Our state is prepared to do so again.

Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is a U.S. senator. Gen. Joseph Votel (ret.) is the former commander of U.S. Central Command and the former commander of U.S. Special Operations Command.

Amy Klobuchar and Joseph Votel

