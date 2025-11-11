Klobuchar & retired general: Afghan allies sacrificed alongside our troops

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
As senior leaders, one in Congress and the other previously in uniform, we both have witnessed the nobility and selflessness of those who have answered the call and served our nation in its time of need. As another Veterans Day arrives, we come together to honor the men and women who defended our nation. Their service, often quiet and unheralded, forms the foundation of our freedom. The highest duty of any American is to step forward for their fellow citizens and do the nation’s bidding, often at extreme risk and with little personal reward.
Yet remembrance must go beyond words; it must inspire action to fulfill the promises we owe to our veterans and those who supported them on the battlefield.
America’s longest war spanned two decades and four presidential administrations. In Afghanistan, 2,461 U.S. service members lost their lives and more than 20,000 were wounded. Thousands more carry the silent burden of unseen injuries and wounds that they contend with every day of their lives. This Veterans Day, we honor all who have served in uniform, whether in Afghanistan or elsewhere.
As we continue our efforts, we must also honor the Afghan allies who stood with us. One such inspiring group is the Afghan Female Tactical Platoon, comprising approximately 50 Afghan women who defied cultural norms and overcame tremendous obstacles and doubts to support not only us but also their own citizens. They served us and their nation on the front lines of combat, and in doing so redefined our understanding of what it means to serve. Fortunately, many of these women were included in the 2021 evacuation.
However, across America and around the world, Afghan families who supported America’s mission and stood by our troops are still in limbo, facing uncertain futures. These include interpreters who translated for our soldiers and diplomats, drivers who braved roadside bombs to deliver supplies, and engineers and medics who served alongside us.
They risked everything — often at great personal expense to themselves and their families — to further America’s mission. And the U.S. promised not to forget them.