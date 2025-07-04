Veterans and civilians bond over beers and bluegrass at Nashville's American Legion Post 82

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Matthew ''Moose'' Musquiz was working as a diesel mechanic in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, when his physical therapist told him about a bar in Nashville, Tennessee, that he might like.
Musquiz loves the Texas dance hall style of venues popular there, but he hadn't really found a good one in Nashville, which is about an hour south of the U.S. Army installation.
''He told me, ‘Tuesday night at the American Legion Post 82 is kind of like a dance hall,''' said Musquiz.
In a dimly lit cinderblock building tucked away off a busy street in the Inglewood neighborhood, locals learn to two-step to country, and veterans from different wars trade insults and advice.
Over beers and bluegrass, the American Legion Post 82 breaks down barriers between veterans and civilians and provides a sense of community for those who served. Post 82 has gained a reputation for hosting big-name acts on its tiny stage, which puts a spotlight on the veterans' service organization.
''It's really unique because it's such a blend of everybody: veterans, community members and even travelers passing through that just heard a good word about this place,'' said Musquiz, a post member.
Big names on a small stage
Grammy-winning producer and rocker Jack White played the tiny stage to raise money for a new sound system for the post. Bluegrass artist Billy Strings, who can sell out arenas, recorded a live album at Post 82 with acclaimed bluegrass musician Bryan Sutton. It was at Post 82 where Americana artist Sierra Ferrell, now a four-time Grammy winner, was playing with the house band when she got discovered and later signed by a record label.