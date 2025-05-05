Sports

Veteran Stuani strikes again to ease Girona's La Liga relegation worries

Girona won for the first time in 12 league games, 1-0 against Mallorca and eased its La Liga relegation fears on Monday.

The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 9:44PM

GIRONA, Spain — Girona won for the first time in 12 league games, 1-0 against Mallorca and eased its La Liga relegation fears on Monday.

Veteran Uruguay striker Cristhian Stuani got the all-important goal in the 10th minute when he pounced on a rebound and lashed home.

It was the 38-year-old striker's 139th goal for the club since joining from Middlesbrough in 2017.

''We're euphoric, we needed this win,'' Stuani said. ''It has been quite a while since we last won and we're in a tricky position.

''We showed defiance, and that's what gives me peace of mind.''

The result lifted Girona six points clear of the relegation zone with four matches remaining.

Mallorca stayed in ninth.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Washington to host the 2027 NFL draft on the National Mall, President Donald Trump says

The 2027 NFL draft is heading to the nation's capital on the National Mall, President Donald Trump said Monday, bringing the widely popular event back to Washington for the first time in more than eight decades.

Sports

Nottingham Forest draws at Crystal Palace as Champions League hopes fade

Sports

Veteran Stuani strikes again to ease Girona's La Liga relegation worries