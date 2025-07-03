Veteran defenseman Brent Burns signs with Avs for what could be last chance at elusive Stanley Cup

DENVER — Brent Burns has the impressive Ironman streak — 925 straight games and counting — the majestic beard and the individual accolades.
All that's missing from his potential Hall of Fame career is that Stanley Cup title. This could be his last chance. The 40-year-old agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal with the Colorado Avalanche that includes up to $3 million more in performance bonus.
He's trying to follow the script of Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque, who spent most of his career with Boston only to join the Avalanche late in his career and hoist the Cup in 2001 before skating off into retirement.
''There's still something to chase, so I'm still super-motivated for that," Burns said Thursday in a Zoom call. "There's one big goal still.''
He joins a stacked Colorado team that includes fellow Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Cale Makar and one of the league's top scorers in Nathan MacKinnon. Burns figures to add another layer of leadership to a team that just got back captain Gabriel Landeskog after he missed nearly three years in his recovery from a serious knee injury.
''You're around guys that are chasing one goal and there's just something special about it — all the laughs and the working hard together,'' Burns said. ''It's really special to try to build something together, and I just enjoy that process."
The 6-foot-5, 228-pound Burns could be partnered on the blue line with Sam Malinski, who was around 5 years old when Burns broke into the league. What number Burns may wear on his jersey remains in the air. The numbers he's donned over his NHL career are taken — No. 8 is worn by Makar and No. 88 by Martin Necas, who was his teammate in Carolina. Burns is leaning toward No. 84, ''but I don't know if it's set in stone yet,'' he said.
Burns won the league's award for the top defenseman in 2017. He joins another Norris winner in Makar, who was the award's most recent recipient and also won it in 2022, when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup.