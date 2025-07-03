Veteran defenseman Brent Burns signs with Avs for what could be last chance at elusive Stanley Cup

The 6-foot-5, 228-pound Burns could be partnered on the blue line with Sam Malinski, who was around 5 years old when Burns broke into the league. What number Burns may wear on his jersey remains in the air. The numbers he's donned over his NHL career are taken — No. 8 is worn by Makar and No. 88 by Martin Necas, who was his teammate in Carolina. Burns is leaning toward No. 84, ''but I don't know if it's set in stone yet,'' he said.