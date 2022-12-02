Introduction: If we look at pure wins and losses, the Wolves and Wild both have identical 11-11 records. Both of them also have transcendent young players (Anthony Edwards and Kirill Kaprizov) who played major roles in encouraging wins this week. Can either or both of these teams generate the type of consistency needed to live up to lofty preseason expectations.

9:00: Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins host Michael Rand on a number of subjects, including the ongoing extra point woes of Greg Joseph and the unclear strengths of the team even at 9-2. Rand later takes note of the Patriots not moving the ball nearly as well against the Bills as they did last week vs. Minnesota.

31:00: The U.S. getting through group play in the World Cup seems even more impressive now.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports