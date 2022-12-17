Tap the bookmark to save this article.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 15 points and Junior Ballard added 14 points off the bench as Weber State routed Cal Poly, 74-45 on Friday night.

Bryan Penn-Johnson dunked more than seven minutes into the game to pull the Mustangs even at 11-11, but Weber State responded with 18 unanswered points and never looked back. The Wildcats led, 40-25 at intermission.

Dillon Jones added a double-double for Weber State (4-7), scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Dyson Koehler added 10 points.

Alimamy Koroma led Cal Poly (5-5) with 11 points. Trevon Taylor added 10 points.

