HENDERSON, Nev. — Steven Verplancken Jr. had 19 points and Weber State beat Abilene Christian 77-67 in the Vegas 4 on Tuesday night.
Verplancken shot 6 for 12 with four 3-pointers for the Wildcats (2-3). Junior Ballard added 13 points, hitting all eight of this free throws. Daniel Rouzan scored 12, making 6 of 7 shots.
The Wildcats (2-3) were led by Cameron Steele with 16 points. Hunter Jack Madden and Tobias Cameron both scored 13.
The game was was tied 40-40 at the half.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Where will Ronaldo go after leaving Manchester United?
Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United with immediate effect. Where will he turn up next?
Sports
Senegal's Kouyate likely out of World Cup game against Qatar
Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is likely to miss the game against host Qatar at the World Cup because of a right hamstring injury, his team said Wednesday.
Sports
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal.
Sports
France lose World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez to injury
Another one of France's 2018 World Cup -winning team is injured and was ruled out of the title defense on Wednesday, and likely for the rest of the season.
Sports
Kreider strikes twice, caps Rangers' comeback win over Kings
Chris Kreider scored twice in the third period and the New York Rangers overcame a two-goal deficit for the first time this season in a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.