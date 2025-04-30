BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont judge orders release of a Palestinian man from detention who was arrested at his U.S. citizenship interview.
Vermont judge orders release of a Palestinian man from detention who was arrested at his U.S. citizenship interview
Vermont judge orders release of a Palestinian man from detention who was arrested at his U.S. citizenship interview.
The Associated Press
April 30, 2025 at 2:35PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Vermont judge orders release of a Palestinian man from detention who was arrested at his U.S. citizenship interview
Vermont judge orders release of a Palestinian man from detention who was arrested at his U.S. citizenship interview.