Verlander gets 1st win since May as Astros beat Angels 5-3

''It's start to start at this point, trying to play catchup,'' the three-time Cy Young Award winner said. ''Unfortunately, before I got hurt, I got on a little bit of a good run there, kind of found my mechanics and then the neck injury, and I kind of lost it. Obviously, I lost a lot of time. I'm trying as quickly as I can to get back to that version where I'm tougher to hit than I am right now.''