HOUSTON — Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Garrett Stubbs led off the ninth inning with a single for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Stubbs singled off Will Smith on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.
Verlander and relievers Hunter Brown and Hector Neris held the Phillies hitless through eight innings.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings' Joseph named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Kicker Greg Joseph made a career-high five field goals, including the 47-yard game-winner, against the Saints. Plus, Lewis Cine gets birthday wishes, and Christian Darrisaw gets razzed for snoring.
Sports
Protester subdued by Rams' Wagner files police report
A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Sports
Pitchers across MLB throw final bullpen pitches full bore
Atlanta Braves ace Kyle Wright treats his last 10 or so warmup pitches as if he's already facing an opponent in the opening inning.
Sports
Angels keep Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 on 1-year deal
The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season.
Sports
ACC coaches counting on beefed-up staffs to steer programs
Natrone Means first arrived at North Carolina to play for Mack Brown as a promising running back, then went on to an NFL career that included a touchdown-scoring appearance in the Super Bowl.