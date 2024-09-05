NEW YORK — Verizon is buying Frontier Communications in a $20 billion deal to strengthen its fiber network.
Verizon is buying Frontier Communications in a $20 billion deal to strengthen its fiber network
Verizon is buying Frontier Communications in a $20 billion deal to strengthen its fiber network.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 5, 2024 at 10:27AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
FBI searches the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City's mayor.