Verdugo leads Braves against the Twins after 4-hit performance

Minnesota Twins (7-14, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-13, fifth in the NL East)
Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Twins +100; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Minnesota Twins after Alex Verdugo's four-hit game on Saturday.
Atlanta is 7-13 overall and 5-2 at home. The Braves are ninth in MLB play with 24 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.
Minnesota has gone 3-9 on the road and 7-14 overall. The Twins have a 5-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.