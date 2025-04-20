Sports

Verdugo leads Braves against the Twins after 4-hit performance

Minnesota Twins (7-14, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-13, fifth in the NL East)

The Associated Press
April 20, 2025 at 8:02AM

Minnesota Twins (7-14, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-13, fifth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Twins +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Minnesota Twins after Alex Verdugo's four-hit game on Saturday.

Atlanta is 7-13 overall and 5-2 at home. The Braves are ninth in MLB play with 24 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Minnesota has gone 3-9 on the road and 7-14 overall. The Twins have a 5-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies has three doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 15-for-43 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Twins: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Twins: Willi Rafael Castro: day-to-day (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Brewers and Athletics meet with series tied 1-1

Athletics (10-11, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (11-10, second in the NL Central)

Sports

Verdugo leads Braves against the Twins after 4-hit performance

Sports

Famed Sherpa guide will attempt to climb Mount Everest for a 31st time and break his own record