Sports

Verdugo has 4 hits, drives in go-ahead run as Braves top Twins 4-3 to finally win back-to-back games

Alex Verdugo, making his second start as Atlanta's left fielder and leadoff hitter, had four hits that included a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Braves beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Saturday night for their first back-to-back wins of the season.

The Associated Press
April 20, 2025 at 2:40AM

ATLANTA — Alex Verdugo, making his second start as Atlanta's left fielder and leadoff hitter, had four hits that included a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Braves beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Saturday night for their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Verdugo was recalled on Thursday to help boost a slumping offense after signing a $1.5 million, one-year contract on March 20. He had two doubles and scored two runs.

The Braves (7-13) have won the first two games of the series against Minnesota (7-14) as they try to recover from an 0-7 start. Atlanta has won 10 consecutive games against the Twins dating to 2019.

Twins right-hander Justin Topa, making his first big league start following 102 relief appearances, allowed one run in one inning.

Minnesota rookie Luke Keaschall, who had two hits in his major league debut on Friday night, delivered a run-scoring double off Chris Sale in the first. Sale allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Carlos Correa's leadoff homer off Sale in the fourth was his first of the season.

Twins right fielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. left the game in the fourth with a bruised left hand. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the hand was not broken and Keirsey is likely to be available after a few days.

Pierce Johnson (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning. Raisel Iglesias earned his fourth save with a perfect ninth.

Minnesota went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Key moment

Right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (1-2), who replaced Topa, faded in the sixth when he lost a 3-2 lead. Michael Harris II led off with a homer that carried 446 feet to right field. Richardson gave up two singles before Brock Stewart gave up Verdugo's single to right field that gave Atlanta the lead.

Key stat

Verdugo has a .357 career batting average against the Twins (40 for 112).

Up next

In a matchup of right-handers, Minnesota's Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.45) will face Atlanta's Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.78) in Sunday's finale of the interleague series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

CHARLES ODUM

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Braves new leadoff hitter Alex Verdugo makes immediate impact with 4 hits in only 2nd game

Alex Verdugo shook his head when reminded the Atlanta Braves are 2-0 since he was recalled this week.

Sports

Evander Da Silva Ferreira scores twice as Cincinnati tops Fire 3-2 for fourth straight victory

Sports

Timberwolves rout Lakers 117-95 in 1st-round series opener, overcoming Luka Doncic's 37 points