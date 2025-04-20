Verdugo has 4 hits, drives in go-ahead run as Braves top Twins 4-3 to finally win back-to-back games

Alex Verdugo, making his second start as Atlanta's left fielder and leadoff hitter, had four hits that included a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Braves beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Saturday night for their first back-to-back wins of the season.